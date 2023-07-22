DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Down 10.4% in June

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 10,380,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
DLocal Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $14.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $33.63.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
