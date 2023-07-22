Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) vs. Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Head to Head Review

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) and Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Bellway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Finders Homes $3.45 billion 0.67 $262.31 million $2.47 10.04 Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 17.22

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. Dream Finders Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

20.8% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Bellway shares are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dream Finders Homes and Bellway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Finders Homes 7.76% 44.78% 11.79% Bellway N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dream Finders Homes and Bellway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Finders Homes 1 1 0 0 1.50 Bellway 0 3 1 0 2.25

Dream Finders Homes presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.46%. Bellway has a consensus target price of $2,575.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9,467.86%. Given Bellway’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bellway is more favorable than Dream Finders Homes.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Bellway on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston. The company also provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance, as well as mortgage banking solutions. It sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Bellway

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.