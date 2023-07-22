Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $6.21 Per Share

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.42. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $29.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $34.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $353.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $239.35 and a 52 week high of $357.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after purchasing an additional 322,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

