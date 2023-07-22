Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) & Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Head to Head Survey

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) and Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadiz and Manila Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Manila Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadiz $1.50 million 182.04 -$24.79 million ($0.62) -6.61 Manila Water N/A N/A N/A C$58.75 0.14

This table compares Cadiz and Manila Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Manila Water has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cadiz. Cadiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manila Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cadiz and Manila Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadiz -1,999.40% -71.59% -26.07% Manila Water N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Cadiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Manila Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cadiz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manila Water beats Cadiz on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions. The company also involved in the cultivation of lemons and alfalfa; and provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Manila Water

Manila Water Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. It also offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. The company provides its services to approximately six million people in the East Zone encompassing 23 cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, Parañaque, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa. It serves residential, commercial, semi-business, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Quezon City, the Philippines.

