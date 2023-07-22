Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) versus QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Financial Survey

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Martinrea International and QuantumScape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martinrea International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 115.00 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$411.91 million ($0.98) -9.61

QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martinrea International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martinrea International N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A -31.38% -28.16%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Martinrea International and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Martinrea International and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martinrea International 0 0 2 0 3.00 QuantumScape 3 2 0 0 1.40

Martinrea International presently has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 62.58%. QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential downside of 38.08%. Given Martinrea International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Martinrea International is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.7% of Martinrea International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Martinrea International beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules. It also provides evaporator system integrity monitors, DPS lines, EGR tubes, air-injection tubes, and exhaust manifold tubes; fuel filler necks, capless refueling systems, fuel tank/sender assemblies, vapor assemblies and canister hoses, fuel line feed/return assembly systems, and fuel lines and hoses; and air-conditioning lines, and heater core inlet and outlet assemblies. In addition, it offers frame rail assemblies, surface stampings, structural BIW components, suspension arms and links, engine cradles, centre and rear crossmembers, suspension twist axles, roof assemblies, door intrusion beams, bumpers, radiator support assemblies, trailer hitches, dash and plenum assemblies, wheelhouse assemblies, roll-formed rockers and headers, appliqués, battery trays and housings, aluminum and steel shock towers, control arms, and knuckles, as well as belt, upper reveal, roof ditch, D-line, and other exterior decorative moldings. Further, it provides brake lines and assemblies, power steering lines and assemblies, power steering oil fillers, and tubes and indicators; and graphene brake lines products. The company was formerly known as Royal Laser Tech Corporation and changed its name to Martinrea International Inc. in June 2002. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

