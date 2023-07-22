Analyzing Erste Group Bank (EBKOF) and Its Competitors

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Free Report) is one of 334 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Erste Group Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Erste Group Bank pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.7% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Erste Group Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erste Group Bank N/A N/A N/A Erste Group Bank Competitors 27.77% 11.65% 0.97%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Erste Group Bank N/A N/A -9.01 Erste Group Bank Competitors $130.71 billion $484.58 million 184.10

This table compares Erste Group Bank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Erste Group Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Erste Group Bank. Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Erste Group Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erste Group Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Erste Group Bank Competitors 1202 3933 3934 51 2.31

Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.70%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 291.89%. Given Erste Group Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Erste Group Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Erste Group Bank competitors beat Erste Group Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, cash logistics, and payment factory and cash pooling services; documentary collection, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, debt capital markets, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. It operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

