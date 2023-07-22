Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) & Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jiangxi Copper and Freeport-McMoRan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiangxi Copper N/A N/A N/A Freeport-McMoRan 12.07% 11.07% 5.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jiangxi Copper and Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiangxi Copper N/A N/A N/A $1.84 0.84 Freeport-McMoRan $21.57 billion 2.70 $3.47 billion $1.79 22.69

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Freeport-McMoRan has higher revenue and earnings than Jiangxi Copper. Jiangxi Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeport-McMoRan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

5.5% of Jiangxi Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Freeport-McMoRan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jiangxi Copper and Freeport-McMoRan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiangxi Copper 0 0 1 1 3.50 Freeport-McMoRan 1 8 3 0 2.17

Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus target price of $39.46, indicating a potential downside of 2.84%. Given Freeport-McMoRan’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeport-McMoRan is more favorable than Jiangxi Copper.

Summary

Freeport-McMoRan beats Jiangxi Copper on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiangxi Copper

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services. It is involved in the processing and sale of copper and hardware electric products; production and sale of non-ferrous metals, rare metals and non-metals, electrolytic copper foil, spiral and copper tubes, copper and enameled wires, other copper pipe products, and cast iron grinding balls; provision of repair, consulting, and transportation services; exploration, mining, selection, and smelting of gold and chemical; project, industrial, and fund investment, investment management, and investment and economic information advisory services; metallurgical chemistry; equipment manufacturing and maintenance activities; and development and production of thermo-electronic semiconductors and appliances. In addition, it engages in the development of chemical technologies; contracting for mining constructions; production and sale of casting products; maintenance of mechanical and electrical equipment; installation and debugging of equipment; sale of building materials; production of copper sulfate and electrolytic copper; scrap of base metals; and geological investigation and survey, and construction and engineering measurement. Further, it is involved in the sale of mineral processing, fine chemical, and other industrial and domestic products; trading of metal products; machinery processing; manufacture and sale of wear resistant materials; and trade and settlement of import-export business, offshore investment and financing, cross-border RMB settlement, and research and development activities, as well as recycling of renewable resources and solid waste treatment resources. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Nanchang, China.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. It also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

