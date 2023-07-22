Head to Head Comparison: A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) versus HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC)

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) and HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of A10 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of A10 Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Volatility and Risk

A10 Networks has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for A10 Networks and HUB Cyber Security (Israel), as reported by MarketBeat.

A10 Networks presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.25%. Given A10 Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks 16.17% 22.81% 11.25% HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares A10 Networks and HUB Cyber Security (Israel)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $280.34 million 3.74 $46.91 million $0.58 24.45 HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $225.69 million 0.04 -$13.23 million N/A N/A

A10 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Summary

A10 Networks beats HUB Cyber Security (Israel) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A10 Networks

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc. provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. It also provides Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight solution that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses various critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating various security and networking functions in a single appliance. In addition, the company offers intelligent management and automation tools comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environment; and aGalaxy TPS, a multi-device network management solution. A10 Networks, Inc. delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves cloud providers; service providers include cloud, telecommunications, and multiple system and cable; government organizations; and enterprises in the technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

(Get Free Report)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.