Avient Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Avient in a report released on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

NYSE AVNT opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

