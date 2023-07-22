Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATSG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $19.77 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. acquired 2,200 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at $388,224.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $90,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

