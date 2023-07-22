Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

NYSE:BK opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after buying an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,785,000 after buying an additional 647,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after buying an additional 227,602 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

