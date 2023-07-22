NVR, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $101.20 Per Share (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVR in a report released on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $101.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $100.05. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $408.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2023 earnings at $98.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $396.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $87.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $91.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $87.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $335.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $86.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $334.98 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $116.56 EPS.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,863.33.

Shares of NVR opened at $6,240.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5,990.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,559.51. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,816.55 and a 12-month high of $6,474.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,520,998.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 22,694.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $138,433,000. Boston Partners increased its position in NVR by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the first quarter valued at $73,500,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVR by 72.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

