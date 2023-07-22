PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho lowered PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $51.85 and a 1-year high of $82.24.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 6.82%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at $34,861,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at $34,861,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $853,294 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

(Get Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.