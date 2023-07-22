Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Clearway Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearway Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Clearway Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 512,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 118,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

