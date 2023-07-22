Hancock Whitney Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HWC opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.30. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

