Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Increased by Zacks Research

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Keysight Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $168.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $139.63 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

