Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICPT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of ICPT opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $435.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

