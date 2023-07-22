Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Increased by Analyst

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 54.60%.

International Seaways Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INSW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.06.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.64%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,700 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in International Seaways by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.