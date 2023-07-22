Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Lowered by Analyst

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 17th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.32. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.42) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 153.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTA. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $395.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

