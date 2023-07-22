The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a market cap of $545.86 million, a P/E ratio of 244.00 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 2,691.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $2,127,000. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its stake in Lion Electric by 33.9% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 1,623,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 411,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

