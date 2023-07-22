D.R. Horton, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share, Atlantic Securities Forecasts (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atlantic Securities issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities analyst S. Hudson forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Atlantic Securities also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.31 EPS.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.56.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.48. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.