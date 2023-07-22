Nordic American Tankers Limited Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $804.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 37.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.56%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.