BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.63. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BGC Partners

About BGC Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Featured Stories

