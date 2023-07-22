Raymond James Raises BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $46.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. BridgeBio Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,120,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,234,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,976 shares of company stock valued at $53,564,424 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Norges Bank bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $7,320,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after buying an additional 901,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after buying an additional 875,468 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 580.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 377,053 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

