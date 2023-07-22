BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $50.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBIO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,120,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,234,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares in the company, valued at $510,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,976 shares of company stock worth $53,564,424 in the last 90 days. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth $287,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $696,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 38.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 48,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

