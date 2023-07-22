JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $27.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -805.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,933.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

