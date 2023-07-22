StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.04. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

