StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.04. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.45.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
