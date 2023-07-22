Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$75.23 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. CSFB raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$67.63 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$52.62 and a 1 year high of C$68.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.7446809 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.