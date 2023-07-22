Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.89 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.48.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

FANG stock opened at $141.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 EPS.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

