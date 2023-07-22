Carvana Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.83). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($5.39) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.23) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.20) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

Carvana Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Carvana stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Carvana has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

