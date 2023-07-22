Wedbush Weighs in on McDonald’s Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for McDonald’s’ current full-year earnings is $11.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.16.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $295.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

