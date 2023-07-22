Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

Woodward Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $120.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.85.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile



Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

