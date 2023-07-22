Truist Financial Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $260.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.69.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $234.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.99. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $235.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.