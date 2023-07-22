WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WW. UBS Group raised their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of WW International stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that WW International will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in WW International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in WW International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in WW International by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.