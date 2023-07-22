World Acceptance’s (WRLD) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their underweight rating on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $150.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $940.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average is $101.61. World Acceptance has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $152.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 17.03 and a quick ratio of 17.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.48. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $112,025.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,145.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $68,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $112,025.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,145.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,059 shares of company stock valued at $347,660 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1,359.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.