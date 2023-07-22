WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) PT Lowered to $9.00

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WKME has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.21.

WalkMe Stock Performance

WKME stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $714.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth $850,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 80.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 411,907 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of WalkMe by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

