StockNews.com Upgrades United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $294.67.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock opened at $248.24 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $201.65 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.64, for a total transaction of $1,829,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,374 shares of company stock worth $13,898,119. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.