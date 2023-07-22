StockNews.com Lowers Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) to Buy

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $272 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $65.19.

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.54 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 985,843 shares in the company, valued at $37,540,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,082 shares of company stock worth $652,135 over the last ninety days. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLFC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

