Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Short Interest Update

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 587.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $30.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

