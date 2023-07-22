Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By Wedbush

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

