Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 10.4% in June

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Brambles Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $18.92 on Friday. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.
Brambles Company Profile
