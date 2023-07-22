Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

NASDAQ:EOSEW opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

