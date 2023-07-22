Short Interest in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Rises By 6.2%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 9,330,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.0 %

BBWI stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,573,000 after acquiring an additional 174,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,725,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,450,000 after buying an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,226,000 after buying an additional 709,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.68.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

