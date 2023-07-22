Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 998,300 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 15th total of 939,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duluth by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 329,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 16.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 130,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Duluth by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Duluth Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DLTH opened at $6.36 on Friday. Duluth has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -636.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. Duluth had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

