Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 852,900 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 953,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 211,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Enzo Biochem has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 116.13%.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

