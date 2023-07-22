Short Interest in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Declines By 10.4%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,160,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 19,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.91. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

