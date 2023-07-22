Short Interest in Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Rises By 6.3%

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Kuraray Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KURRY opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. Kuraray has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.44%.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.