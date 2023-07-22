Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Drops By 10.5%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 455,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied UV

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied UV by 111.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied UV by 426.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Applied UV by 74.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the period.

Applied UV Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AUVI opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -1.21. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

About Applied UV

Applied UV ( NASDAQ:AUVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.05). Applied UV had a negative net margin of 70.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

