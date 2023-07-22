Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,336,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 3,726,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 131.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.75 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. CIBC cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$1.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
CJREF opened at $1.16 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.60.
Corus Entertainment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.0226 dividend. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.88%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.83%.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.