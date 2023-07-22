Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Short Interest Update

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOAC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $749,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $748,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

IOAC stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. Innovative International Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

